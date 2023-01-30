Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Revenue clocked in at $99.68 billion, down -14.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.04% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.93%. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Pfizer Expands ‘An Accord for a Healthier World’ Product Offering to Include Full Portfolio for Greater Benefit to 1.2 Billion People in 45 Lower-Income Countries.

Products offered on a not-for-profit basis to the 45 lower-income countries now include the full portfolio for which Pfizer has global rights.

Expands on the initial offering of all patented medicines and vaccines available in the U.S. or EU to now include off-patent medicines, bringing total offering from 23 to around 500 products.

Over the last 12 months, PFE stock dropped by -17.39%. The one-year Pfizer Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.21. The average equity rating for PFE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $248.39 billion, with 5.61 billion shares outstanding and 5.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.70M shares, PFE stock reached a trading volume of 23740829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $54.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $54 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on PFE stock. On December 13, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PFE shares from 47 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 17.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

PFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.93. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -14.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.67 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.32, while it was recorded at 44.56 for the last single week of trading, and 48.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pfizer Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58 and a Gross Margin at +57.67. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.35.

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

PFE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -0.20%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $167,551 million, or 70.50% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 493,584,761, which is approximately 1.052% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 432,615,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.94 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.59 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 0.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,512 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 98,824,857 shares. Additionally, 1,430 investors decreased positions by around 95,732,707 shares, while 339 investors held positions by with 3,631,686,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,826,244,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,254,513 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 6,296,562 shares during the same period.