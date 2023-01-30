PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain 14.90% so far this year. What now?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] traded at a high on 01/27/23, posting a 1.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $81.83. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Four Fintech Stocks For 2023.

Financial technology, or fintech, is a broad category of companies that use technology to improve or automate financial services. Companies that develop new digital payment-processing solutions are considered fintech, as are companies that build and operate person-to-person payment applications.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10882599 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PayPal Holdings Inc. stands at 3.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.09%.

The market cap for PYPL stock reached $92.13 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.03M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 10882599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $104.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price from $100 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on PYPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has PYPL stock performed recently?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 19.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.55 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.39, while it was recorded at 80.16 for the last single week of trading, and 83.53 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.66 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 11.24%.

Insider trade positions for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

There are presently around $67,390 million, or 76.00% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,857,229, which is approximately 1.085% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 74,997,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.14 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.66 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly 1.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,018 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 78,048,070 shares. Additionally, 1,032 investors decreased positions by around 69,195,200 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 676,288,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 823,531,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 218 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,158,433 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 11,520,284 shares during the same period.