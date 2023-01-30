Needham slashes price target on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] – find out why.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.61% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.65%. The company report on January 24, 2023 that ChargePoint and Lexus to provide RZ 450e drivers with convenient, accessible charging solutions.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced a new agreement with Lexus to enable drivers of Lexus’ all electric RZ 450e crossover with access to ChargePoint’s industry-leading home and public charging solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005800/en/.

Over the last 12 months, CHPT stock dropped by -3.42%. The one-year ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.01. The average equity rating for CHPT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.86 billion, with 341.68 million shares outstanding and 328.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.43M shares, CHPT stock reached a trading volume of 15669194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $20.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

CHPT Stock Performance Analysis:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.65. With this latest performance, CHPT shares gained by 47.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.07 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.86, while it was recorded at 11.63 for the last single week of trading, and 13.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -110.14 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.76.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,873 million, or 53.40% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: LINSE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 33,297,103, which is approximately -20.247% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,469,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.23 million in CHPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $127.49 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly 28.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 21,495,747 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 23,058,213 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 109,480,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,034,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,963,084 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,915,051 shares during the same period.