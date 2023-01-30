Meta Platforms Inc. [META] is 26.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] gained 3.01% on the last trading session, reaching $151.74 price per share at the time. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Meta at World Economic Forum 2023: Building a Future Grounded in the Promise of Technology.

Meta Platforms Inc. represents 2.68 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $386.25 billion with the latest information. META stock price has been found in the range of $147.39 to $153.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 42.28M shares, META reached a trading volume of 35730650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $156.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $115 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $102, while Itau BBA analysts kept a Outperform rating on META stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 4.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 14.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for META stock

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.88. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 29.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.27 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.23, while it was recorded at 145.39 for the last single week of trading, and 153.03 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

There are presently around $245,795 million, or 75.20% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 181,346,878, which is approximately 0.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 150,686,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.87 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $17.49 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly -0.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,180 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 79,788,600 shares. Additionally, 1,744 investors decreased positions by around 117,079,848 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 1,422,972,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,619,841,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,487,557 shares, while 330 institutional investors sold positions of 8,749,050 shares during the same period.