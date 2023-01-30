Market cap of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] reaches 1.48B – now what?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.02%. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Virgin Galactic Evolves Aerospace Leadership Structure in Preparation for Commercial Spaceline Operations.

Commercial Service Remains on Track to Launch in Q2 2023.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (the “Company” or “Virgin Galactic”), an aerospace and space travel company, today announced its updated leadership structure to support commercial spaceline operations, which are on track for Q2 2023 as previously announced by the Company. The organizational changes will support the Company’s core near-term objectives of delivering increased flight frequency and executing on rapid fleet development plans.

Over the last 12 months, SPCE stock dropped by -32.35%. The one-year Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.4. The average equity rating for SPCE stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.48 billion, with 263.91 million shares outstanding and 223.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.31M shares, SPCE stock reached a trading volume of 10999525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $5.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on SPCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 923.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87.

SPCE Stock Performance Analysis:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.02. With this latest performance, SPCE shares gained by 73.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.16 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.58, while it was recorded at 5.42 for the last single week of trading, and 5.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -9700.33 and a Gross Margin at -258.14. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10719.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.69.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

SPCE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. go to 19.40%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $506 million, or 37.00% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,656,987, which is approximately 3.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,747,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.34 million in SPCE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $75.78 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 11.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 9,570,060 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 8,246,998 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 70,831,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,648,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,058,535 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,988,297 shares during the same period.