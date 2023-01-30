Market cap of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] reaches 19.85B – now what?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ: ERIC] closed the trading session at $5.82 on 01/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.76, while the highest price level was $5.84. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Ericsson announces changes to the Executive Team.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Jenny Lindqvist is appointed Senior Vice President, and Head of Market Area Europe & Latin America, effective as of February 1, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.34 percent and weekly performance of 2.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.33M shares, ERIC reached to a volume of 9861109 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $6.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock. On October 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ERIC shares from 10.80 to 6.10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ERIC stock trade performance evaluation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, ERIC shares dropped by -1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.85 for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.08, while it was recorded at 5.80 for the last single week of trading, and 6.92 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.29 and a Gross Margin at +41.79. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.90.

Return on Total Capital for ERIC is now 18.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.33. Additionally, ERIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] managed to generate an average of $177,430 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) go to 9.23%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,572 million, or 8.20% of ERIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 82,414,721, which is approximately -7.763% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 41,745,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $242.96 million in ERIC stocks shares; and SRB CORP, currently with $105.81 million in ERIC stock with ownership of nearly 22.94% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ:ERIC] by around 31,714,049 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 43,559,195 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 194,872,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,145,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERIC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,177,361 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 8,555,129 shares during the same period.