Market cap of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] reaches 4.01M – now what?

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: KRBP] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.20 at the close of the session, up 2.32%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Kiromic BioPharma Arranges Up to $10 Million Financing.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Litigation with Sabby and Another Institutional Shareholder Settled.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) (“Kiromic” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage fully-integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence and data mining platform to develop cell and gene therapies with a focus on immuno-oncology, announces it entered into a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (the “SEPA”) with YA II PN, LTD, a partnership managed by Yorkville Advisors Global LP, a global investment manager, to sell up to $8 million of the Company’s stock at any time during the 24 months following the date of the SEPA, subject to the effectiveness of a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other conditions.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. stock is now 9.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KRBP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.279 and lowest of $0.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.18, which means current price is +32.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 237.88K shares, KRBP reached a trading volume of 16391309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has KRBP stock performed recently?

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.29. With this latest performance, KRBP shares gained by 10.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.38 for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2236, while it was recorded at 0.2154 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3602 for the last 200 days.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -118.51.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.70% of KRBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRBP stocks are: ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 107,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; REDMOND ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 41,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8000.0 in KRBP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8000.0 in KRBP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:KRBP] by around 48,650 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 216,612 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 41,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 307,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRBP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,801 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 175,111 shares during the same period.