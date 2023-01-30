Market cap of Genius Group Limited [GNS] reaches 71.10M – now what?

Genius Group Limited [AMEX: GNS] surged by $0.64 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.20 during the day while it closed the day at $3.95. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Genius Group Limited Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report(R).

RedChip Companies will air a new interview with Genius Group Limited (NYSE American:GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, January 28, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Genius Group Limited stock has also gained 21.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNS stock has inclined by 156.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.75% and gained 1095.88% year-on date.

The market cap for GNS stock reached $71.10 million, with 24.31 million shares outstanding and 10.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.50M shares, GNS reached a trading volume of 26595780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Limited is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

GNS stock trade performance evaluation

Genius Group Limited [GNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.91. With this latest performance, GNS shares gained by 1115.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.75% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.75 for Genius Group Limited [GNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.87, while it was recorded at 4.12 for the last single week of trading.

Genius Group Limited [GNS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Group Limited [GNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.16 and a Gross Margin at +21.28. Genius Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.40.

Genius Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Genius Group Limited [GNS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of GNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNS stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 52,503, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 51.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in GNS stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $28000.0 in GNS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Group Limited [AMEX:GNS] by around 100,712 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 17,993 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 13,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,209 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 17,993 shares during the same period.