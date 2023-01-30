Market cap of Chewy Inc. [CHWY] reaches 18.61B – now what?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] price surged by 4.41 percent to reach at $1.94. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Chewy Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended October 30, 2022, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

A sum of 10637686 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.55M shares. Chewy Inc. shares reached a high of $47.55 and dropped to a low of $45.2008 until finishing in the latest session at $45.91.

The one-year CHWY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.81. The average equity rating for CHWY stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $48.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Market Perform rating on CHWY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 117.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66.

CHWY Stock Performance Analysis:

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.08. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 22.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.71 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.35, while it was recorded at 44.32 for the last single week of trading, and 37.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chewy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.81 and a Gross Margin at +26.08. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,159.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.70.

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,262 million, or 99.60% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 311,852,395, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 20,546,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $943.31 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $784.19 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 2.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 11,004,552 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 9,229,279 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 399,317,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 419,550,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,354,843 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,467,425 shares during the same period.