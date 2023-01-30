Market cap of Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] reaches 13.29M – now what?

Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ: AUVI] closed the trading session at $1.59 on 01/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.37, while the highest price level was $1.94. The company report on January 27, 2023 that Applied UV, Inc. Retains Legal Counsel to Investigate Potential Illegal Naked Short Selling.

Applied UV, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a global technology leader that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light (“UVC”) and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification, today announced that it has engaged the services of Herrick, Feinstein LLP to investigate potential illegal short selling of the Company’s stock.

Applied UV has reason to believe that market participants may have engaged in illegal short selling practices, which could adversely impact the market integrity of the Company’s stock. “We are concerned that there may have been certain illegal activities with respect to the trading of our securities, which we cannot tolerate,” said Max Munn, CEO of Applied UV, Inc. “Accordingly, on behalf of the Company, we have engaged outside counsel to aggressively investigate these activities and take whatever steps that are appropriate to protect the Company and its shareholders.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 75.71 percent and weekly performance of 50.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 69.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 50.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, AUVI reached to a volume of 75727733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUVI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.71. With this latest performance, AUVI shares gained by 69.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.12 for Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0398, while it was recorded at 1.2040 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4342 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.54 and a Gross Margin at +35.13. Applied UV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -63.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.15.

Applied UV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.50% of AUVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 106,783, which is approximately -26.81% of the company’s market cap and around 49.98% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 84,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in AUVI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $56000.0 in AUVI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied UV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ:AUVI] by around 66,662 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 151,827 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 104,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 322,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUVI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,099 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 108,160 shares during the same period.