Market cap of Akanda Corp. [AKAN] reaches 11.71M – now what?

Akanda Corp. [NASDAQ: AKAN] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.55 during the day while it closed the day at $0.34. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Akanda Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer On Paid Leave of Absence.

International medical cannabis platform company Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Tej Virk has been on a paid leave of absence both administrative and personal since November 30, 2022, pending an independent investigation being conducted by Canmart Directors and counsel. During his leave, Mr. Virk is not expected to perform any responsibilities as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company or any responsibilities as an officer of any of the Company’s subsidiaries.

The Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Katie Field, one of the Company’s Directors, as an Executive Director. Together with the other Directors, Ms. Field will provide interim management and the Company will continue to serve its customers, employees, and shareholders.

Akanda Corp. stock has also gained 60.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AKAN stock has inclined by 43.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -65.94% and gained 130.87% year-on date.

The market cap for AKAN stock reached $11.71 million, with 34.04 million shares outstanding and 11.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, AKAN reached a trading volume of 100001378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akanda Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 105.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31.

Akanda Corp. [AKAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.90. With this latest performance, AKAN shares gained by 140.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.94% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.79 for Akanda Corp. [AKAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1945, while it was recorded at 0.2364 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4095 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akanda Corp. [AKAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14772.98 and a Gross Margin at -6493.36. Akanda Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19625.88.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of AKAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKAN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 28,000, which is approximately -67.616% of the company’s market cap and around 65.94% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 26,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in AKAN stocks shares; and VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $8000.0 in AKAN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Akanda Corp. [NASDAQ:AKAN] by around 20,872 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 401,781 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 322,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKAN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,047 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 343,318 shares during the same period.