Market Analysts see Tesla Inc. [TSLA] falling to $257. Time to buy?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] traded at a high on 01/27/23, posting a 11.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $177.90. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Tesla has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 304816925 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tesla Inc. stands at 6.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.63%.

The market cap for TSLA stock reached $506.09 billion, with 3.15 billion shares outstanding and 2.64 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 132.02M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 304816925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tesla Inc. [TSLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $192.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $299 to $245. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. On January 09, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TSLA shares from 275 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 10.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 35.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has TSLA stock performed recently?

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.34. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 63.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.32 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.27, while it was recorded at 154.05 for the last single week of trading, and 232.97 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.07 and a Gross Margin at +25.28. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.67.

Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 25.31%.

Insider trade positions for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

There are presently around $243,261 million, or 44.80% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 213,024,517, which is approximately 4.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 171,860,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.57 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.73 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly 4.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,405 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 88,671,562 shares. Additionally, 1,116 investors decreased positions by around 63,752,489 shares, while 322 investors held positions by with 1,214,981,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,367,405,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 203 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,545,562 shares, while 251 institutional investors sold positions of 3,159,934 shares during the same period.