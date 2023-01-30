Market Analysts see Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] gaining to $20.50. Time to buy?

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] gained 11.45% on the last trading session, reaching $1.46 price per share at the time. The company report on January 27, 2023 that Remark Holdings, Inc. partners with AAEON to simplify the delivery of AI-driven video analytics for a complex world.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) -powered computer vision solutions, today announced its latest partnership with AAEON, a leader in AI-Edge computing.This partnership signifies the importance of providing market-ready solutions for creating smart cities requiring vision solutions for increased public safety, situational awareness, and behavior analysis.

“We are extremely excited about this partnership. Combining our AI-driven video analytics with AAEON’s computing platforms creates a simplified solution for system integrators and end users. Together, we can easily create and deploy a complete vision system that detects, identifies, tracks, and characterizes objects, people, vehicles, and behaviors at scale and speed with actionable insights, with minimal false alerts,” said Dr. Xiaoyun Yang, Director of R&D at Remark Holdings.

Remark Holdings Inc. represents 105.29 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.70 million with the latest information. MARK stock price has been found in the range of $1.36 to $1.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 261.11K shares, MARK reached a trading volume of 17982841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Remark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on MARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for MARK stock

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.96. With this latest performance, MARK shares gained by 36.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.51 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7741, while it was recorded at 1.3020 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5781 for the last 200 days.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.99 and a Gross Margin at +27.17. Remark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +171.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 250.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 63.29.

Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.80% of MARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 330,233, which is approximately 7.778% of the company’s market cap and around 11.21% of the total institutional ownership; CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC., holding 295,983 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in MARK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.21 million in MARK stock with ownership of nearly 0.853% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Remark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK] by around 112,680 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 39,150 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 882,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,034,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARK stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,866 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 20,596 shares during the same period.