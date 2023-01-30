Market Analysts see Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] falling to $1.20. Time to buy?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] gained 3.10% or 0.08 points to close at $2.66 with a heavy trading volume of 12167057 shares. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Leading Livestream Shopping Retailer QVC Collaborates with Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth on Home Décor Line.

The Exclusive BFF Collection by Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling Launches on all QVC Apps Beginning January 26.

QVC®, the premier home décor retailer and leader in video commerce and multiplatform shopping, today exclusively launches The BFF Collection by Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling. Created with an approach of ‘where style meets function,’ the collection features curated home décor items meant to take the work out of home decorating and help beautify and transform homes. Exclusive to QVC, Jennie and Tori’s home collection is now available for purchase on QVC.com, with Jennie and Tori making their live on-air debut on QVC January 26 at 8 p.m. EST and on all QVC digital streaming platforms. QVC is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

It opened the trading session at $2.50, the shares rose to $2.68 and dropped to $2.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QRTEA points out that the company has recorded -2.92% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -87.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.19M shares, QRTEA reached to a volume of 12167057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $1.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $11.50 to $6.30. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on QRTEA stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 10 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

Trading performance analysis for QRTEA stock

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.34. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares gained by 76.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.54 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +24.22. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

There are presently around $838 million, or 85.90% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 49,354,711, which is approximately -0.697% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,355,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.39 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $67.08 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 1.984% of the company’s market capitalization.

135 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 28,912,875 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 38,315,018 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 247,764,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,992,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,795,549 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 7,551,308 shares during the same period.