Market Analysts see Lyft Inc. [LYFT] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ: LYFT] traded at a high on 01/27/23, posting a 5.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.18. The company report on January 20, 2023 that Lyft To Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) (the “Company” or “Lyft”) will release financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2022 after the close of the market on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

On the same day, Lyft will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results and business highlights. To listen to a live audio webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://investor.lyft.com/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12624450 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lyft Inc. stands at 6.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.01%.

The market cap for LYFT stock reached $5.54 billion, with 356.48 million shares outstanding and 317.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.59M shares, LYFT reached a trading volume of 12624450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lyft Inc. [LYFT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYFT shares is $22.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Lyft Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Lyft Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $14, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on LYFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lyft Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.20.

How has LYFT stock performed recently?

Lyft Inc. [LYFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.06. With this latest performance, LYFT shares gained by 63.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.97 for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.04, while it was recorded at 15.62 for the last single week of trading, and 15.95 for the last 200 days.

Lyft Inc. [LYFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lyft Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Lyft Inc. [LYFT]

There are presently around $4,662 million, or 83.90% of LYFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYFT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 51,607,927, which is approximately 26.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,299,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $425.52 million in LYFT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $289.55 million in LYFT stock with ownership of nearly 2.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

221 institutional holders increased their position in Lyft Inc. [NASDAQ:LYFT] by around 60,718,294 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 43,019,156 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 184,423,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,161,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYFT stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,670,469 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 11,441,910 shares during the same period.