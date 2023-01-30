Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] Revenue clocked in at $18.52 billion, up 1.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.92% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.34%. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Sterling Ranch Plans to Roll Out up to 8-Gig Internet in Partnership With Lumen.

Sterling Ranch, Colorado’s 21st century master-planned community with more than 1,600 occupied homes (12,000-plus residences are planned) on 3,400 acres, is proud to announce an expansion of its existing relationship with Lumen (formerly CenturyLink) that will bring some of the fastest internet speeds to any community in the Denver metro area. Sterling Ranch (www.sterlingranchcolorado.com) has always been a leader in the market with high-speed internet and this is the next leap forward.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005110/en/.

Over the last 12 months, LUMN stock dropped by -55.99%. The one-year Lumen Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.4. The average equity rating for LUMN stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.32 billion, with 1.03 billion shares outstanding and 1.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.05M shares, LUMN stock reached a trading volume of 17445535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $6.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on LUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

LUMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, LUMN shares gained by 0.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.24 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.49, while it was recorded at 5.23 for the last single week of trading, and 8.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lumen Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.77 and a Gross Margin at +35.41. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.46.

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,329 million, or 80.90% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,383,245, which is approximately -0.251% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,039,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $513.34 million in LUMN stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $377.06 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -1.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumen Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 46,894,600 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 47,414,377 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 724,007,394 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 818,316,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,337,155 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 12,401,550 shares during the same period.