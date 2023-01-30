KeyCorp [KEY] Stock trading around $18.99 per share: What’s Next?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] closed the trading session at $18.99 on 01/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.67, while the highest price level was $19.15. The company report on January 26, 2023 that KeyBank Foundation Grants $300,000 in Funding to Support Innovative 3D Printed Housing Solution.

Penquis is receiving $3.3 million to support a project that may transform housing construction methods in Maine and across the nation while addressing the state’s housing crisis.

The project has secured private funding as well, garnering the support of KeyBank Foundation, which awarded Penquis a $300,000 grant in support of the initiative. Penquis has also secured funding from NeighborWorks America, a congressionally chartered nonprofit organization that supports community development throughout the US.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.01 percent and weekly performance of 8.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.80M shares, KEY reached to a volume of 18064012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $20.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $21 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on KEY stock. On December 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KEY shares from 18.50 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.11.

KEY stock trade performance evaluation

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.89. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 9.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.42 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.88, while it was recorded at 18.41 for the last single week of trading, and 18.14 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.70. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KeyCorp [KEY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 6.00%.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,719 million, or 85.70% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,811,610, which is approximately 0.563% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,008,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in KEY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $972.31 million in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 4.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 48,818,071 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 53,737,456 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 672,551,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 775,107,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,934,036 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 6,248,922 shares during the same period.