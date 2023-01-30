JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] Is Currently -4.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] plunged by -$0.38 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $8.29 during the day while it closed the day at $7.97. The company report on January 26, 2023 that JetBlue Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Record fourth quarter revenue.

JetBlue Airways Corporation stock has also loss -7.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JBLU stock has inclined by 6.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.78% and gained 22.99% year-on date.

The market cap for JBLU stock reached $2.70 billion, with 323.90 million shares outstanding and 321.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.65M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 14307723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $8.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 18.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

JBLU stock trade performance evaluation

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.11. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 24.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.52 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.55, while it was recorded at 8.37 for the last single week of trading, and 8.48 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.02 and a Gross Margin at +1.14. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.60.

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,723 million, or 69.50% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,459,166, which is approximately 2.711% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,891,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.32 million in JBLU stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $112.8 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly -3.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 25,791,003 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 52,650,865 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 137,743,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,185,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,010,524 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 6,718,985 shares during the same period.