Intel Corporation [INTC] gain 6.55% so far this year. What now?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] loss -6.41% on the last trading session, reaching $28.16 price per share at the time. The company report on January 23, 2023 that Intel Board of Directors Appoints Frank D. Yeary as New Independent Chair.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Dr. Omar Ishrak steps down as chair, remains on Intel’s board of directors.

Intel Corporation today announced that Frank D. Yeary has been appointed as the new independent chair of its board of directors. This follows Dr. Omar Ishrak’s decision to step down as chair. Ishrak will remain on Intel’s board as an independent director and continue to serve on the audit and finance committee and corporate governance and nominating committee.

Intel Corporation represents 4.14 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $124.18 billion with the latest information. INTC stock price has been found in the range of $26.78 to $28.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 37.73M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 148332147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $28.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price from $22 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on INTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for INTC stock

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.63. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.55, while it was recorded at 29.63 for the last single week of trading, and 34.02 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.12 and a Gross Margin at +42.61. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intel Corporation [INTC]

There are presently around $70,058 million, or 62.50% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 361,644,210, which is approximately 1.074% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 338,822,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.54 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.08 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly 2.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,088 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 156,246,044 shares. Additionally, 1,440 investors decreased positions by around 196,141,169 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 2,135,472,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,487,859,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,769,796 shares, while 258 institutional investors sold positions of 35,438,644 shares during the same period.