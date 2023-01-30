Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] Revenue clocked in at $15.50 million, up 119.16% YTD: What’s Next?

Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ: HLBZ] price plunged by -0.42 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on January 27, 2023 that Helbiz Provides Transparency on Filed Proxy Statement.

Palella: “I have always stated that the reverse split would be our last option of choice.”.

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leading global provider of electric shared micro-mobility solutions, announced today that it has filed a proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to hold a special meeting of stockholders to seek approval for a reverse stock split of the Company’s Class A common stock.

A sum of 110487658 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 51.17M shares. Helbiz Inc. shares reached a high of $0.32 and dropped to a low of $0.275 until finishing in the latest session at $0.29.

The average equity rating for HLBZ stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helbiz Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLBZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40.

HLBZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.40. With this latest performance, HLBZ shares gained by 128.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLBZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.00 for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1893, while it was recorded at 0.3394 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6589 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Helbiz Inc. Fundamentals:

Helbiz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.40% of HLBZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLBZ stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 1,918,282, which is approximately 104.073% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 492,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in HLBZ stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $65000.0 in HLBZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ:HLBZ] by around 2,029,883 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 281,915 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 946,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,258,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLBZ stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 541,387 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 276,805 shares during the same period.