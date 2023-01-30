Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] stock Initiated by Berenberg analyst, price target now $6

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] closed the trading session at $1.94 on 01/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.72, while the highest price level was $1.98. The company report on January 18, 2023 that NAMUH and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Partnership to Produce Multiple Infant Nutrition Products.

Ginkgo will develop and optimize strains to produce functional oligosaccharides for NAMUH’s infant nutrition products.

NAMUH, an infant nutrition company, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced a multi-product collaboration to develop functional oligosaccharides that are structurally identical to those found in human breast milk.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.79 percent and weekly performance of 16.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.95M shares, DNA reached to a volume of 20520993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $4.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

DNA stock trade performance evaluation

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.87. With this latest performance, DNA shares gained by 15.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.36 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8144, while it was recorded at 1.8200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6492 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -582.43 and a Gross Margin at +53.93. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -583.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -176.62.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,901 million, or 88.00% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 244,176,643, which is approximately 18.15% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 144,384,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $280.11 million in DNA stocks shares; and VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, currently with $197.56 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly 275.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 185,025,708 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 86,460,309 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 708,518,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 980,004,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,709,554 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 30,429,073 shares during the same period.