For Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER], Analyst sees a rise to $33. What next?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $30.5968 during the day while it closed the day at $30.36. The company report on January 27, 2023 that Uber Continues Campus Safety Initiatives Through Discounted Trips at 10 Colleges Across the US.

Uber partners with It’s On Us and the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administration (IACLEA) to share rideshare safety tips as students return to campus.

As students return to college campuses after winter break, Uber (NYSE:UBER) is doubling down on its commitment to raising awareness of rideshare safety. Uber has partnered with It’s On Us and IACLEA to develop rideshare safety tips which are shared in-app with riders picked up or dropped off at more than 2,000 US college campuses.

Uber Technologies Inc. stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UBER stock has inclined by 7.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.24% and gained 22.77% year-on date.

The market cap for UBER stock reached $59.87 billion, with 1.98 billion shares outstanding and 1.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.95M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 18204744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $45.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on UBER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 118.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 24.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.16 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.60, while it was recorded at 30.23 for the last single week of trading, and 27.08 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.74 and a Gross Margin at +31.92. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.38.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 23.17%.

There are presently around $43,932 million, or 73.90% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 163,847,177, which is approximately -0.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,536,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.36 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.27 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 35.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 527 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 169,198,151 shares. Additionally, 525 investors decreased positions by around 135,953,558 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 1,141,882,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,447,034,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,804,673 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 24,066,236 shares during the same period.