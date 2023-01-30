For The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW], Analyst sees a drop to $75. What next?

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] price plunged by -4.30 percent to reach at -$3.36. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Schwab Declares 14% Increase in Quarterly Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends.

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation at its meeting today declared a 3 cent, or 14%, increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable February 24, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2023.

Co-Chairman Charles Schwab commented, “This dividend increase reflects the Board’s confidence in our ability to continue to grow earnings and cash flow as we pursue our ‘Through Clients’ Eyes’ strategy.”.

A sum of 19826659 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.63M shares. The Charles Schwab Corporation shares reached a high of $79.085 and dropped to a low of $74.12 until finishing in the latest session at $74.69.

The one-year SCHW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.49. The average equity rating for SCHW stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $95.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $84, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on SCHW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 1755.41.

SCHW Stock Performance Analysis:

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.04. With this latest performance, SCHW shares dropped by -9.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.73 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.61, while it was recorded at 77.79 for the last single week of trading, and 72.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Charles Schwab Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.22 and a Gross Margin at +85.99. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18.

SCHW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 19.96%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $117,215 million, or 88.50% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 225,877,884, which is approximately -11.19% of the company’s market cap and around 6.73% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 124,437,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.29 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.69 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly -4.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Charles Schwab Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 820 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 94,290,281 shares. Additionally, 623 investors decreased positions by around 101,652,306 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 1,373,408,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,569,351,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,151,685 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 6,250,480 shares during the same period.