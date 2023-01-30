For Li Auto Inc. [LI], Analyst sees a rise to $20.66. What next?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] price plunged by -0.99 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on December 31, 2022 that Li Auto Inc. December 2022 Delivery Update.

“We set another monthly record in December with 21,233 deliveries and became the fastest emerging new energy automaker in China to surpass the 20,000 monthly delivery mark. With December deliveries for Li L9 and Li L8 both exceeding 10,000, the two models have solidified our market position in the RMB300,000 to RMB500,000 price segment. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our users’ families for their trust and support. In 2023, we will continue to bring our users safer, more convenient, and more refined products and services. We look forward to growing with more families in the new year, creating a mobile home and creating happiness,” commented Yanan Shen, co-founder of Li Auto.

A sum of 10940839 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.76M shares. Li Auto Inc. shares reached a high of $26.085 and dropped to a low of $24.53 until finishing in the latest session at $24.97.

The one-year LI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.43. The average equity rating for LI stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $34.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for LI in the course of the last twelve months was 27.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

LI Stock Performance Analysis:

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.19. With this latest performance, LI shares gained by 34.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.70 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.84, while it was recorded at 24.06 for the last single week of trading, and 25.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Li Auto Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.77 and a Gross Margin at +20.82. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.19.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -2.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.66. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$32,554 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 123.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Li Auto Inc. [LI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,335 million, or 29.50% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,199,715, which is approximately -3.961% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,781,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $493.95 million in LI stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $429.77 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly 34.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 30,247,818 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 33,287,467 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 150,138,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,673,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,120,309 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 17,001,549 shares during the same period.