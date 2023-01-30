Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] is -20.85% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: XELA] loss -9.61% on the last trading session, reaching $0.06 price per share at the time. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Exela Technologies Signs Strategic Partnership with Quintes Global.

Exela provides an intuitive and fully customizable RPA solution that can be leveraged to create task-specific software bots that deploy best practices using big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and predictive analysis. The solution is a component of Exela’s Exchange for Bills and Payments (“XBP”) portfolio within the Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (“ITPS”) accounting segment, which generated $874.2 million in revenue for FY 2021.

Exela Technologies Inc. represents 122.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.79 million with the latest information. XELA stock price has been found in the range of $0.0645 to $0.0735.

If compared to the average trading volume of 65.29M shares, XELA reached a trading volume of 404008199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XELA shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XELA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Exela Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Exela Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exela Technologies Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for XELA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for XELA stock

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.77. With this latest performance, XELA shares dropped by -27.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XELA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.07 for Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1225, while it was recorded at 0.0738 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9300 for the last 200 days.

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.62 and a Gross Margin at +17.17. Exela Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.21.

Exela Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.40% of XELA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XELA stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 3,750,000, which is approximately 108.333% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SHAY CAPITAL LLC, holding 1,951,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in XELA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $83000.0 in XELA stock with ownership of nearly 327.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exela Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Exela Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:XELA] by around 7,573,593 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,525,334 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,205,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,304,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XELA stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,548,894 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 967,181 shares during the same period.