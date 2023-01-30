Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] stock Upgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $27

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] price surged by 0.80 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) (“Enterprise”) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution to be paid to Enterprise common unitholders with respect to the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.49 per unit, or $1.96 per unit on an annualized basis.

This quarterly distribution will be paid February 14, 2023, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business January 31, 2023. This distribution represents a 5.4 percent increase over the distribution declared with regard to the fourth quarter of 2021.

A sum of 10646045 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.45M shares. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares reached a high of $26.56 and dropped to a low of $26.275 until finishing in the latest session at $26.53.

The one-year EPD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.72. The average equity rating for EPD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $31.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. analysts kept a Hold rating on EPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 32.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

EPD Stock Performance Analysis:

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.07. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 10.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.95 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.74, while it was recorded at 26.29 for the last single week of trading, and 25.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.71 and a Gross Margin at +16.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EPD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 8.60%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,409 million, or 27.20% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 48,294,116, which is approximately -16.103% of the company’s market cap and around 32.63% of the total institutional ownership; MARQUARD & BAHLS AG, holding 36,947,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $980.21 million in EPD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $679.27 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly -1.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 541 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 22,345,527 shares. Additionally, 352 investors decreased positions by around 26,381,778 shares, while 320 investors held positions by with 532,075,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 580,803,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,527,416 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,326,489 shares during the same period.