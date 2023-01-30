Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] Revenue clocked in at $11.18 billion, up 17.11% YTD: What’s Next?

Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE: CS] closed the trading session at $3.56 on 01/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.49, while the highest price level was $3.58. The company report on January 6, 2023 that Credit Suisse Announces Coupon Payments and Expected Coupon Payments on Credit Suisse X-Links® Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On January 4, 2023, Credit Suisse announced expected coupon payments for the following ETNs:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.11 percent and weekly performance of 2.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.33M shares, CS reached to a volume of 19890698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CS shares is $4.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Credit Suisse Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Credit Suisse Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse Group AG is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 101.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CS in the course of the last twelve months was 1.14.

CS stock trade performance evaluation

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.89. With this latest performance, CS shares gained by 13.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.85 for Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.42, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 5.05 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse Group AG [CS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $328 million, or 2.80% of CS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CS stocks are: HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 26,414,081, which is approximately -2.013% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, holding 6,600,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.5 million in CS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $22.83 million in CS stock with ownership of nearly 19.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse Group AG [NYSE:CS] by around 30,392,633 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 19,008,019 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 42,690,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,091,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,555,945 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 7,699,523 shares during the same period.