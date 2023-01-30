Chevron Corporation [CVX] Stock trading around $179.45 per share: What’s Next?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.44% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.80%. The company report on January 27, 2023 that Chevron Announces Fourth Quarter Results.

Fourth quarter earnings of $6.4 billion; adjusted earnings of $7.9 billion.

Over the last 12 months, CVX stock rose by 35.24%. The one-year Chevron Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.75. The average equity rating for CVX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $363.12 billion, with 1.93 billion shares outstanding and 1.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.92M shares, CVX stock reached a trading volume of 19570965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $194.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $190 to $191. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $190, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Underperform rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 4.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 18.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Chevron Corporation [CVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, CVX shares dropped by -0.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.06 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 177.70, while it was recorded at 181.56 for the last single week of trading, and 165.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chevron Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52.

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CVX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to -2.10%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $242,792 million, or 72.00% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 165,359,318, which is approximately 2.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 159,334,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.59 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $23.32 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -4.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,593 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 46,681,621 shares. Additionally, 1,292 investors decreased positions by around 56,946,962 shares, while 313 investors held positions by with 1,249,351,780 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,352,980,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,215,521 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 2,896,269 shares during the same period.