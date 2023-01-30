AT&T Inc. [T] Revenue clocked in at $120.74 billion, up 8.37% YTD: What’s Next?

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] closed the trading session at $19.95 on 01/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.81, while the highest price level was $20.10. The company report on January 25, 2023 that AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results.

Continued strong subscriber growth.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.37 percent and weekly performance of 3.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 39.54M shares, T reached to a volume of 36850089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AT&T Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $20.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on T stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 141.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

T stock trade performance evaluation

AT&T Inc. [T] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, T shares gained by 8.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.65 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.00, while it was recorded at 19.73 for the last single week of trading, and 18.74 for the last 200 days.

AT&T Inc. [T]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AT&T Inc. [T] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to 1.69%.

AT&T Inc. [T]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $74,377 million, or 54.40% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 600,524,205, which is approximately 0.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 495,169,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.88 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.6 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly 1.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AT&T Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,186 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 171,097,948 shares. Additionally, 1,133 investors decreased positions by around 197,517,607 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 3,359,535,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,728,150,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,130,802 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 26,400,325 shares during the same period.