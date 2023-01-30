American Express Company [AXP] stock Downgrade by Stephens analyst, price target now $134

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.54% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.66%. The company report on January 27, 2023 that American Express Delivers on 2022 Growth Plan With Full-Year Revenue Growth of 25% and Earnings Per Share of $9.85.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Fourth-Quarter 2022 Revenue Increased 17% to a Record $14.2 Billion, Driven by Highest Ever Quarterly Card Member Spending; EPS for Quarter Was $2.07.

Company Expects Full-Year 2023 Revenue Growth of 15% to 17% and EPS of $11.00 to $11.40 as It Continues to Execute on Its Growth Plan.

Over the last 12 months, AXP stock dropped by -1.72%. The one-year American Express Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.63. The average equity rating for AXP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $116.48 billion, with 748.00 million shares outstanding and 743.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, AXP stock reached a trading volume of 13990371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $175.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 4.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.32.

AXP Stock Performance Analysis:

American Express Company [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.66. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 17.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.86 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.30, while it was recorded at 158.86 for the last single week of trading, and 153.67 for the last 200 days.

AXP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 7.50%.

American Express Company [AXP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $107,907 million, or 86.40% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,021,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.1 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $7.68 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly 1.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 857 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 21,754,311 shares. Additionally, 833 investors decreased positions by around 25,312,696 shares, while 371 investors held positions by with 579,172,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 626,239,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,575,643 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 1,588,550 shares during the same period.