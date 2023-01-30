AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] gain 36.17% so far this year. What now?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APE] gained 7.26% or 0.13 points to close at $1.92 with a heavy trading volume of 22421086 shares. The company report on January 12, 2023 that AMC Theatres® Celebrates National Popcorn Day by Slashing Popcorn Prices in Half on Thursday, January 19.

All AMC guests can enjoy 50% off in-theatre traditional AMC popcorn on National Popcorn Day, January 19, 2023.

As always, AMC Stubs members can enjoy a free refill on a purchase of a large popcorn.

If we look at the average trading volume of 28.06M shares, APE reached to a volume of 22421086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for APE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for APE stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.34.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.98 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2661, while it was recorded at 1.7980 for the last single week of trading.

An analysis of insider ownership at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]

7 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APE] by around 267,156 shares. Additionally, 262 investors decreased positions by around 145,459,333 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 144,920,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 806,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 267,156 shares, while 258 institutional investors sold positions of 145,291,760 shares during the same period.