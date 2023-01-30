AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Stock trading around $5.51 per share: What’s Next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] price surged by 4.36 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on January 12, 2023 that AMC Theatres® Celebrates National Popcorn Day by Slashing Popcorn Prices in Half on Thursday, January 19.

All AMC guests can enjoy 50% off in-theatre traditional AMC popcorn on National Popcorn Day, January 19, 2023.

As always, AMC Stubs members can enjoy a free refill on a purchase of a large popcorn.

A sum of 32541000 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 28.80M shares. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $5.615 and dropped to a low of $5.101 until finishing in the latest session at $5.51.

The one-year AMC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -130.54. The average equity rating for AMC stock is currently 3.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $2.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price from $11 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while Wedbush analysts kept a Underperform rating on AMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67.

AMC Stock Performance Analysis:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 36.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.83 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.77, while it was recorded at 5.46 for the last single week of trading, and 10.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.76 and a Gross Margin at +8.52. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $746 million, or 26.80% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,270,302, which is approximately 3.535% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,010,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.81 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $56.78 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 0.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 10,116,858 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 21,471,775 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 103,737,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,325,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 944,493 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 6,737,136 shares during the same period.