Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] is 12.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOGL] traded at a high on 01/27/23, posting a 1.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $99.37. The company report on January 13, 2023 that Google Cloud Unveils New AI Tools for Retailers.

State-of-the-art shelf checking AI solution utilizes Google’s recognition of billions of products.

Google Cloud’s Discovery AI solutions launches new AI features to power ecommerce sites with modern browsing capabilities, personalized shopping experiences, and better product recommendations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 33832998 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alphabet Inc. stands at 2.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.71%.

The market cap for GOOGL stock reached $1272.18 billion, with 6.86 billion shares outstanding and 5.90 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.86M shares, GOOGL reached a trading volume of 33832998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOGL shares is $123.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, New Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $160, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on GOOGL stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GOOGL shares from 133 to 132.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has GOOGL stock performed recently?

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, GOOGL shares gained by 13.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.32 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.55, while it was recorded at 97.92 for the last single week of trading, and 105.45 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Alphabet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 8.95%.

Insider trade positions for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]

There are presently around $443,076 million, or 78.60% of GOOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 477,035,902, which is approximately 0.971% of the company’s market cap and around 7.78% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 411,450,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.89 billion in GOOGL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $23.87 billion in GOOGL stock with ownership of nearly 0.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphabet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,784 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOGL] by around 174,721,290 shares. Additionally, 1,682 investors decreased positions by around 200,452,394 shares, while 412 investors held positions by with 4,083,679,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,458,852,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOGL stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,886,341 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 18,754,477 shares during the same period.