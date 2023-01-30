Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] is 34.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] loss -1.82% or -2.19 points to close at $118.38 with a heavy trading volume of 17884063 shares. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Alibaba Blends Retail With Technology to Build Green Supply Chains.

Alibaba Group is leveraging its platform power and cloud computing capabilities to create greener supply chains in China.

The platform company’s online grocery service Tmall Supermarket has teamed up with Energy Expert, Alibaba Cloud’s AI-powered sustainability and energy management system, to help companies measure and reduce their carbon emissions.

It opened the trading session at $119.69, the shares rose to $119.71 and dropped to $116.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BABA points out that the company has recorded 17.73% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -104.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 24.87M shares, BABA reached to a volume of 17884063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $142.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $75 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BABA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 3.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.63.

Trading performance analysis for BABA stock

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, BABA shares gained by 31.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.94 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.59, while it was recorded at 119.63 for the last single week of trading, and 92.15 for the last 200 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 3.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]

There are presently around $43,542 million, or 14.70% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 24,902,794, which is approximately -1.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 17,386,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in BABA stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.68 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly 14.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alibaba Group Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 427 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 50,970,882 shares. Additionally, 672 investors decreased positions by around 74,404,816 shares, while 248 investors held positions by with 242,442,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,818,086 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,925,833 shares, while 200 institutional investors sold positions of 25,692,230 shares during the same period.