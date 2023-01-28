SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] stock Downgrade by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $32

SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE: SLG] closed the trading session at $37.21 on 01/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.70, while the highest price level was $38.15. The company report on January 25, 2023 that SL Green Signs Leases Totaling 343,000 Square Feet to Kick Off 2023.

Full Floor Penthouse Leased at One Madison Avenue.

CBS Broadcasting Renews 187,000 Square Feet at 555 West 57th Street and TD Securities Expands by 25,000 Square Feet at 125 Park Avenue.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.35 percent and weekly performance of 2.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, SLG reached to a volume of 2481077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLG shares is $40.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for SL Green Realty Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $35 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for SL Green Realty Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $34, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Underperform rating on SLG stock. On December 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SLG shares from 47 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SL Green Realty Corp. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17.

SLG stock trade performance evaluation

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, SLG shares gained by 9.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.17 for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.98, while it was recorded at 37.10 for the last single week of trading, and 47.35 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SL Green Realty Corp. go to -10.84%.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,045 million, or 85.80% of SLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,547,831, which is approximately -2.453% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,363,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $348.4 million in SLG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $136.86 million in SLG stock with ownership of nearly -0.598% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SL Green Realty Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE:SLG] by around 7,594,215 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 8,488,644 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 38,875,914 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,958,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLG stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,944,187 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,239,213 shares during the same period.