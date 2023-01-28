Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] moved down -40.59: Why It’s Important

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PBLA] price plunged by -40.59 percent to reach at -$1.1. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Panbela Announces Pricing of Approximately $15 Million Public Offering.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as lead placement agent and Maxim Group LLC is acting as co-placement agent of the offering.

A sum of 6029931 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 364.04K shares. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.77 and dropped to a low of $1.58 until finishing in the latest session at $1.61.

The one-year PBLA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.58. The average equity rating for PBLA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBLA shares is $380.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

PBLA Stock Performance Analysis:

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -50.91. With this latest performance, PBLA shares dropped by -50.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.82 for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.93, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 29.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Panbela Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.35.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.40% of PBLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBLA stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 54,420, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in PBLA stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $8000.0 in PBLA stock with ownership of nearly 47520% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PBLA] by around 71,160 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 4,129 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBLA stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,606 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 4,129 shares during the same period.