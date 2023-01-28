Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] Revenue clocked in at $18.00 billion, up 18.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ: LRCX] surged by $9.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $498.66 during the day while it closed the day at $497.75. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Lam Research Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 25, 2022.

Lam Research Corporation (the “Company,” “Lam,” “Lam Research”) today announced financial results for the quarter ended December 25, 2022 (the “December 2022 quarter”).

Lam Research Corporation stock has also gained 9.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LRCX stock has inclined by 31.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.43% and gained 18.43% year-on date.

The market cap for LRCX stock reached $65.21 billion, with 136.89 million shares outstanding and 136.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, LRCX reached a trading volume of 2462034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRCX shares is $459.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Lam Research Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $400 to $520. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Lam Research Corporation stock. On October 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LRCX shares from 410 to 350.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lam Research Corporation is set at 17.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for LRCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for LRCX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

LRCX stock trade performance evaluation

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.66. With this latest performance, LRCX shares gained by 20.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.63 for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 452.57, while it was recorded at 487.39 for the last single week of trading, and 445.75 for the last 200 days.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.62. Lam Research Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.84.

Lam Research Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LRCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lam Research Corporation go to 2.90%.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $55,735 million, or 86.40% of LRCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LRCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,658,090, which is approximately 0.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,926,507 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.44 billion in LRCX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.81 billion in LRCX stock with ownership of nearly 0.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lam Research Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 600 institutional holders increased their position in Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ:LRCX] by around 9,994,333 shares. Additionally, 640 investors decreased positions by around 8,931,399 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 93,048,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,974,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LRCX stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,346,646 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 1,266,206 shares during the same period.