For T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW], Analyst sees a rise to $125. What next?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TROW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.77% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.51%. The company report on January 26, 2023 that T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. The earnings release can be found on the firm’s website at troweprice.com/media.

Over the last 12 months, TROW stock dropped by -27.32%. The one-year T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.29. The average equity rating for TROW stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.78 billion, with 225.30 million shares outstanding and 219.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, TROW stock reached a trading volume of 2588349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROW shares is $100.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROW stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $138 to $88, while UBS kept a Sell rating on TROW stock. On June 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TROW shares from 122 to 107.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROW in the course of the last twelve months was 16.11.

TROW Stock Performance Analysis:

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, TROW shares gained by 3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.67 for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.76, while it was recorded at 117.04 for the last single week of trading, and 118.53 for the last 200 days.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [TROW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,959 million, or 79.40% of TROW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TROW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,169,568, which is approximately 18.579% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,829,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in TROW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.64 billion in TROW stock with ownership of nearly 11.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 493 institutional holders increased their position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TROW] by around 15,814,883 shares. Additionally, 437 investors decreased positions by around 9,407,304 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 148,966,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,188,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TROW stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,776,542 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 858,072 shares during the same period.