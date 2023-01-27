Zscaler Inc. [ZS] is 11.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] price surged by 4.40 percent to reach at $5.28. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Zscaler Becomes Member of Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative to Enhance Cybersecurity Posture of U.S. and Strategic International Partners.

Coalition to Leverage ThreatLabz expertise and Intelligence from Zscaler’s Cloud Security Platform to Strengthen Global Cyber Resiliency.

A sum of 2269002 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.61M shares. Zscaler Inc. shares reached a high of $125.28 and dropped to a low of $120.64 until finishing in the latest session at $125.19.

The one-year ZS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.08. The average equity rating for ZS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Zscaler Inc. [ZS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $171.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc. stock. On January 12, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ZS shares from 162 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 6.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 63.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

ZS Stock Performance Analysis:

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.43. With this latest performance, ZS shares gained by 15.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.42 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.37, while it was recorded at 121.73 for the last single week of trading, and 152.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zscaler Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zscaler Inc. [ZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.01 and a Gross Margin at +77.70. Zscaler Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.33.

Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

ZS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 53.36%.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,242 million, or 49.60% of ZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,940,800, which is approximately 2.086% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,576,951 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $823.37 million in ZS stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $446.37 million in ZS stock with ownership of nearly -22.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zscaler Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ:ZS] by around 11,487,164 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 9,978,164 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 44,373,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,838,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZS stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,211,004 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 744,279 shares during the same period.