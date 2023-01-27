why Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $554.68

Northrop Grumman Corporation [NYSE: NOC] loss -4.28% on the last trading session, reaching $443.47 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Northrop Grumman Releases Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results.

As previously announced, Northrop Grumman will webcast its earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time today. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on http://investor.northropgrumman.com. To listen to the call, go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any needed audio software.

Northrop Grumman Corporation represents 154.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $66.98 billion with the latest information. NOC stock price has been found in the range of $438.99 to $473.204.

If compared to the average trading volume of 984.68K shares, NOC reached a trading volume of 3041882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOC shares is $554.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Northrop Grumman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Northrop Grumman Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $490, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on NOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northrop Grumman Corporation is set at 14.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.03.

Trading performance analysis for NOC stock

Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, NOC shares dropped by -17.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.66 for Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 512.48, while it was recorded at 453.54 for the last single week of trading, and 486.18 for the last 200 days.

Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northrop Grumman Corporation go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC]

There are presently around $57,954 million, or 85.20% of NOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 14,366,015, which is approximately 0.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 12,233,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.43 billion in NOC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.38 billion in NOC stock with ownership of nearly 0.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

682 institutional holders increased their position in Northrop Grumman Corporation [NYSE:NOC] by around 6,262,017 shares. Additionally, 552 investors decreased positions by around 5,457,978 shares, while 279 investors held positions by with 118,962,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,682,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOC stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,301,696 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 404,339 shares during the same period.