why Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $59.28

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] gained 1.32% or 0.71 points to close at $54.51 with a heavy trading volume of 2263984 shares. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Futu partners Make-A-Wish fulfil unique wishes for four children living with critical illnesses.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

People always welcome the new year full of anticipation. On entering a brand new year, we have good news of wishes coming true in the last two months of 2022, when Futu and Make-A-Wish successfully helped four “wish children” in Australia, the United States, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

Hannah is a bright, cheerful, and outgoing seven-year-old girl who enjoys sharing her stories, talking about her friends at school, and playing with her siblings. But she has end-stage renal failure. As the oldest of three siblings, she adores her younger brother (4 years old) and younger sister (3 years old) and wishes to have a bunk bed with a slide so they can play on the bed together.

It opened the trading session at $55.03, the shares rose to $55.20 and dropped to $52.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FUTU points out that the company has recorded 26.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -156.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, FUTU reached to a volume of 2263984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $59.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $59.60 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on December 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Futu Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $64, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on FUTU stock. On September 01, 2022, analysts increased their price target for FUTU shares from 55 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 3.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 51.88.

Trading performance analysis for FUTU stock

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.48. With this latest performance, FUTU shares dropped by -12.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.24 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.10, while it was recorded at 53.59 for the last single week of trading, and 44.06 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.03 and a Gross Margin at +86.66. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Total Capital for FUTU is now 13.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.83. Additionally, FUTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] managed to generate an average of $1,005,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Futu Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 1.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]

There are presently around $1,627 million, or 35.40% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 4,160,002, which is approximately -9.272% of the company’s market cap and around 7.83% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 3,777,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.94 million in FUTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $154.61 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly 4.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Futu Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 4,411,150 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 4,889,373 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 20,549,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,850,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,211,570 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,142,366 shares during the same period.