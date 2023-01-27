why Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.97

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] price plunged by -0.56 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Desktop Metal Installations of Additive Manufacturing Systems for Metal Parts Now Surpass 1,100 Units Worldwide.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Fast growing adoption of binder jet technology showcases the material flexibility and mass production capability of high-speed, area-wide 3D printing technology.

Desktop Metal will host an open house on Jan. 25 to showcase the fastest binder jet metal 3D printing technology on the Production System™ P-50.

A sum of 2431134 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.55M shares. Desktop Metal Inc. shares reached a high of $1.83 and dropped to a low of $1.70 until finishing in the latest session at $1.77.

The one-year DM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.4. The average equity rating for DM stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $2.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.80, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

DM Stock Performance Analysis:

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.12. With this latest performance, DM shares gained by 45.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.16 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7070, while it was recorded at 1.8180 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4569 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Desktop Metal Inc. Fundamentals:

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

DM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Desktop Metal Inc. go to 46.00%.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $240 million, or 49.80% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,673,313, which is approximately 3.216% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,345,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.78 million in DM stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $25.5 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

98 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 14,400,974 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 6,201,508 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 115,225,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,828,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,406,094 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,342,361 shares during the same period.