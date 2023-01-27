why American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.50

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AREB] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.305 during the day while it closed the day at $0.25. The company report on January 18, 2023 that American Rebel Holdings, Inc. to Present in the Jan 26th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event.

Nashville, Tennessee–(Newsfile Corp. – January 18, 2023) – American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) (“American Rebel,” or the “Company”) today announced that Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer, and Corey Lambrecht, Board Member, will be presenting virtually at the Investor Summit. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products; vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. Market demand for firearms continues to be strong, with 2022 on pace to eclipse the previous pre-pandemic record of 2019. The home safe is becoming the new household appliance and American Rebel’s diverse product offerings are well positioned to benefit from the trend. Also noteworthy is that many of today’s gun buyers are first-time gun buyers who often immediately purchase a safe for responsible storage.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 31.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AREB stock has declined by -12.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -69.96% and gained 31.56% year-on date.

The market cap for AREB stock reached $4.05 million, with 16.93 million shares outstanding and 16.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, AREB reached a trading volume of 6496771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AREB shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AREB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Rebel Holdings Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AREB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

AREB stock trade performance evaluation

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.49. With this latest performance, AREB shares gained by 37.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AREB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.32 for American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2241, while it was recorded at 0.2231 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5923 for the last 200 days.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] shares currently have an operating margin of -335.56 and a Gross Margin at +17.33. American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.50% of AREB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AREB stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 671,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.27% of the total institutional ownership; RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES, holding 53,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in AREB stocks shares; and VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $5000.0 in AREB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Rebel Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in American Rebel Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AREB] by around 684,682 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 23,038 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 50,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 758,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AREB stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 684,671 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 23,038 shares during the same period.