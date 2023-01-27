Wells Fargo lifts Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: UMPQ] traded at a low on 01/26/23, posting a -0.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.48. The company report on January 23, 2023 that UMPQUA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Net income of $83 million, or $0.38 per common share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2457667 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Umpqua Holdings Corporation stands at 3.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.50%.

The market cap for UMPQ stock reached $3.71 billion, with 217.05 million shares outstanding and 215.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, UMPQ reached a trading volume of 2457667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMPQ shares is $20.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Umpqua Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $20, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on UMPQ stock. On October 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for UMPQ shares from 22 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Umpqua Holdings Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 4.47.

How has UMPQ stock performed recently?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.59. With this latest performance, UMPQ shares dropped by -0.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.07 for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.33, while it was recorded at 17.20 for the last single week of trading, and 17.91 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]

There are presently around $3,311 million, or 90.50% of UMPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UMPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,474,109, which is approximately 1.722% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,490,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $340.7 million in UMPQ stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $238.34 million in UMPQ stock with ownership of nearly -1.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

154 institutional holders increased their position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:UMPQ] by around 10,350,088 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 12,179,190 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 166,872,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,401,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMPQ stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,910,353 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,030,314 shares during the same period.