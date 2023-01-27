Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] gain 8.13% so far this year. What now?

Webster Financial Corporation [NYSE: WBS] price surged by 8.22 percent to reach at $3.89. The company report on January 26, 2023 that WEBSTER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EPS OF $1.38; ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.60.

Webster Financial Corporation (“Webster”) (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common stockholders of $240.6 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $109.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth quarter 2022 results include $50.4 million pre-tax ($37.0 million after tax), or $0.221 per diluted share, of charges related to the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022 (“the merger”) and balance sheet repositioning. Excluding these charges, adjusted earnings per diluted share would have been $1.601 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Reported results prior to the first quarter of 2022 reflect legacy Webster results only.

A sum of 2308885 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 934.95K shares. Webster Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $52.26 and dropped to a low of $47.915 until finishing in the latest session at $51.19.

The one-year WBS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.07. The average equity rating for WBS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBS shares is $61.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Webster Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Webster Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Webster Financial Corporation is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.26.

Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.38. With this latest performance, WBS shares gained by 9.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.33 for Webster Financial Corporation [WBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.70, while it was recorded at 47.88 for the last single week of trading, and 47.96 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.51. Webster Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Webster Financial Corporation go to 19.40%.

There are presently around $7,700 million, or 87.90% of WBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,679,692, which is approximately 0.661% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,111,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $875.96 million in WBS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $446.4 million in WBS stock with ownership of nearly 2.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Webster Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Webster Financial Corporation [NYSE:WBS] by around 7,903,918 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 8,114,245 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 134,400,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,418,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBS stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,197,967 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,859,400 shares during the same period.