Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Navient Corporation [NAVI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Navient Corporation [NASDAQ: NAVI] jumped around 0.8 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.27 at the close of the session, up 4.33%. The company report on January 24, 2023 that Sallie Mae Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock Series B and Common Stock.

Sallie Mae® (Nasdaq: SLM), formally SLM Corporation, today announced a 2023 first-quarter dividend on its Preferred Stock Series B of $1.6090725 per share. The company also announced a 2023 first-quarter dividend on its common stock of $0.11 per share.

Both preferred stock and common stock dividends will be paid on March 15, 2023, to the respective stockholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2023.

Navient Corporation stock is now 17.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NAVI Stock saw the intraday high of $19.28 and lowest of $18.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.39, which means current price is +17.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, NAVI reached a trading volume of 2255216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Navient Corporation [NAVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAVI shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Navient Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Navient Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $13, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on NAVI stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NAVI shares from 21 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navient Corporation is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAVI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.06.

How has NAVI stock performed recently?

Navient Corporation [NAVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.32. With this latest performance, NAVI shares gained by 17.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.28 for Navient Corporation [NAVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.75, while it was recorded at 18.06 for the last single week of trading, and 15.66 for the last 200 days.

Navient Corporation [NAVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navient Corporation [NAVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +74.73 and a Gross Margin at +77.95. Navient Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85.

Earnings analysis for Navient Corporation [NAVI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Navient Corporation go to 7.42%.

Insider trade positions for Navient Corporation [NAVI]

There are presently around $1,859 million, or 95.30% of NAVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAVI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,808,304, which is approximately -6.675% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,790,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.21 million in NAVI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $223.44 million in NAVI stock with ownership of nearly -0.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navient Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Navient Corporation [NASDAQ:NAVI] by around 5,148,102 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 11,829,058 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 79,479,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,456,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAVI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,737,962 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 623,531 shares during the same period.