Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Livent Corporation [LTHM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] plunged by -$0.3 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $26.8775 during the day while it closed the day at $25.59. The company report on January 19, 2023 that Livent Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company’s website at: http://www.livent.com.

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and conference call.

Livent Corporation stock has also gained 9.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LTHM stock has declined by -18.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.71% and gained 28.79% year-on date.

The market cap for LTHM stock reached $4.43 billion, with 179.30 million shares outstanding and 178.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, LTHM reached a trading volume of 2249825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Livent Corporation [LTHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $32.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $32, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on LTHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for LTHM in the course of the last twelve months was 194.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

LTHM stock trade performance evaluation

Livent Corporation [LTHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.13. With this latest performance, LTHM shares gained by 23.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.21 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.21, while it was recorded at 25.32 for the last single week of trading, and 26.71 for the last 200 days.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.94 and a Gross Margin at +26.52. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.05.

Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Livent Corporation [LTHM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 1.00%.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,206 million, or 96.10% of LTHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,159,121, which is approximately 8.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,659,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $503.07 million in LTHM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $235.19 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly 6.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livent Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 22,134,339 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 14,945,256 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 127,267,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,347,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,903,417 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,410,698 shares during the same period.