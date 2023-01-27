Wall Street Analyst Initiated Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Xerox Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: XRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.44% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.81%. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Xerox Releases Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results.

Q4 Revenue and Margins improve YoY; Company Guides to Improved Profitability in 2023.

Over the last 12 months, XRX stock dropped by -14.06%. The one-year Xerox Holdings Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -41.2. The average equity rating for XRX stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.60 billion, with 155.70 million shares outstanding and 145.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, XRX stock reached a trading volume of 4937243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $12.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Xerox Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $20, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on XRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.16.

XRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, XRX shares gained by 17.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.28 for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.83, while it was recorded at 17.19 for the last single week of trading, and 16.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xerox Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Xerox Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

XRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xerox Holdings Corporation go to 5.16%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,198 million, or 84.50% of XRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRX stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,245,314, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,475,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $248.55 million in XRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $212.63 million in XRX stock with ownership of nearly 1.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

140 institutional holders increased their position in Xerox Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:XRX] by around 7,885,150 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 9,930,195 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 110,217,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,032,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRX stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,135,760 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,451,578 shares during the same period.