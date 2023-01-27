Wall Street Analyst Initiated Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [NASDAQ: ALGM] gained 6.43% on the last trading session, reaching $35.43 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2023 that Allegro MicroSystems Announces Opening of New R&D Center in Greater Dallas.

New Richardson, TX Office in Innovation Quarter Enables Development of New Semiconductor Integrated Chips (IC) for Electric Vehicles.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. represents 191.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.56 billion with the latest information. ALGM stock price has been found in the range of $32.94 to $35.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, ALGM reached a trading volume of 2399826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALGM shares is $33.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ALGM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALGM in the course of the last twelve months was 61.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

Trading performance analysis for ALGM stock

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.73. With this latest performance, ALGM shares gained by 17.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.36 for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.16, while it was recorded at 33.59 for the last single week of trading, and 25.37 for the last 200 days.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.25 and a Gross Margin at +53.17. Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.42.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALGM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. go to 12.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM]

There are presently around $3,184 million, or 48.50% of ALGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALGM stocks are: OEP CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P. with ownership of 22,629,247, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,633,415 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $235.02 million in ALGM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $146.01 million in ALGM stock with ownership of nearly 3.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [NASDAQ:ALGM] by around 6,289,699 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 3,738,741 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 79,834,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,863,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALGM stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,473,248 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 999,154 shares during the same period.