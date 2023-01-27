Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] gained 0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $68.80 price per share at the time. The company report on January 26, 2023 that Form Energy Partners with Xcel Energy on Two Multi-day Energy Storage Projects.

Form’s 100-hour iron-air battery system to expand access to reliable, low-cost renewable energy generated for Xcel Energy’s Minnesota and Colorado customers.

Form Energy, Inc., an American technology company developing and commercializing a new class of cost-effective, multi-day energy storage systems, announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) to deploy its iron-air battery systems at two of Xcel Energy’s retiring coal plant sites. The storage technology will allow Xcel Energy to integrate more low-cost, renewable energy into its system and maintain reliability as it retires the coal plants in the coming years and transitions to a highly renewable future.

Xcel Energy Inc. represents 548.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.35 billion with the latest information. XEL stock price has been found in the range of $67.68 to $69.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, XEL reached a trading volume of 3699750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $73.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on XEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for XEL stock

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, XEL shares dropped by -3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.05 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.77, while it was recorded at 68.45 for the last single week of trading, and 70.55 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +20.89. Xcel Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73.

Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 6.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

There are presently around $29,230 million, or 79.90% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,106,863, which is approximately 1.829% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,652,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.35 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.44 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly 2.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xcel Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 462 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 21,817,796 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 22,217,131 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 380,813,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,848,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,513,864 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,945,523 shares during the same period.